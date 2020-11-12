Daisy Anaya Holt passed away on November 8, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born on September 30, 1939, in Pharr Texas, the daughter of Valdemar and Olivia Rutledge Anaya.
She was raised in Texas until the age of 12, when her family moved to Layton, Utah. Daisy graduated from Davis High School and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Idaho State University.
Daisy was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and lived her life putting her faith above all else.
Daisy married Thomas Michael Holt on September 30, 1969, in Logan, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on March 7, 1970, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
One of Daisy's greatest accomplishments was her family. Daisy was a fun, outgoing and loving mother, who raised five successful children with a youthful spirit and energetic personality. Daisy was a ray of sunshine wherever she went. She was a kind individual and a good friend to everyone. She was always described as "so sweet."
Surviving are Daisy's children: Carrie Lee Hix-Spurgiesz (Bruce), Kevin Gayle Hix (Michelle), Nanette Letitia Hix, Laura Catherine Wood and Meriska Anaya Holt. Daisy has nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Daisy is also survived by her sister, Valerie Anaya.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Michael Holt, grandson, Thomas Kael Hix and brothers: Joe and Dale Anaya.
Our family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff of West Jordan Beehive Assisted Living Center, for their tireless service and love given to our mother.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, please wear a mask and social distance when attending the viewing and memorial service.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of Daisy's obituary page.
.
