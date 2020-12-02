Menu
Daisy Kessler
1921 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1921
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Lakeview Cemetery
Daisy Kessler's passing at the age of 99 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Cemetery
Pershing Blvd, CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home
