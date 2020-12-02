Daisy Kessler's passing at the age of 99 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daisy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schrader Funeral Home website.
Published by Schrader Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
