Dakota Lamoni Angelo Palmasano, 26 days old passed away peacefully in his mother's arms at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 2, 2020 after being born ten weeks early and struggling with Necrotizing Enterocolitis.Dakota was our little peanut born October 7, 2020 at only 3.0 lbs and 15 ½ inches long.Dakota is the son of Mikkel and Bailey Palmasano of Layton. Also survived by his older brothers, Thaddeus Palmasano and twin brother Elijah Palmasano.During his brief visit on earth he enjoyed snuggling with his mom and being visited by his dad. He was loved by everyone that met him in his short three weeks with us and he will be dearly missed.Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the VFW in Layton, 1389 Main Street, Layton.Dakota will be missed deeply and loved forever."The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts"-UnknownWe love you our little AngelOctober 7, 2020 8:36 p.m. – November 2, 2020 1:42 a.m.