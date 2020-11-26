Menu
Dale Fitzpatrick
1938 - 2020
November 30, 1938
November 22, 2020
US Navy
Dale Fitzpatrick's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS in Chippewa Falls, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dale in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS website.

Published by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS on Nov. 26, 2020.
My deepest sympathy to the family of Dale. He was always kind, caring, and pleasant to visit. I lived neighbors to his parents Marie and Leo. Bless be his memory. Nyla Musser
Nyla Musser
November 25, 2020