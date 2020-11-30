Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale Hawk
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Wounded Warrior Project
Dale Hawk's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin in Dublin, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dale in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Marshall & Erlewein- Lewisville Chapel
115 Main Street, Lewisville, Indiana 47352
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.