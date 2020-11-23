Menu
Dale Lamberson
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1957
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Chicago Bears
Dale Lamberson's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel in South Bend, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel website.

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
