Dale Richard Johns "D.R. or Tom"



1928 ~ 2020







Dale Richard Johns "D.R. or Tom", age 91, died of natural causes on June 21, 2020, at his home in Sun City, AZ surrounded by his wife and children.



Dale is survived by his loving wife, Jean Lavoy Hoopes Johns; and sister, Genevieve Johns Allred; his children, Russell Johns, Melanie Johns Eason, William "Glen" Johns, Sheila Johns Martinez (Danny), and Mary Susko Allison (David); and his grandchildren, Tobi Wilson (Marcus), Devan Isom, Austin Wilson, Logan Johns, Caylie Phelts, Corbin Phelts, Cameron Phelts, Nicholas Martinez, Miranda Martinez Olveda (Homer), Jaime Martinez and Barrett Allison; as well as 14 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three daughters, baby girl Johns, Shellie Johns, and Jill Johns Price; his grandson, Parker Nye Johns; and his siblings, Udell Johns, Beulah Croft, Roland Johns, Thea Murdock Clark, Gayle Collier, Jack Johns, Earl Johns, and Ivan Johns.



Dale was born on July 17, 1928, in Star Valley, Wyoming, to the parents William and Vivian Staley Johns. He graduated from Star Valley High School in 1947. He served in the Army where he was stationed in Korea. Dale and Jean moved to Moran Wyoming shortly after getting married, where Dale worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator. They then moved to Clearfield, Utah where Dale started his career in Construction, later accepting a position as a General Superintendent over Commercial Construction with J. Ron Stacey Engineering and Construction, where he worked for more than 25 years before retiring.



Dale was a great family man, a loving father, and a wonderful husband. He married Jean Lavoy Hoopes on June 6, 1954, in Fairview, Wyoming. Dale and Jean were later sealed in the LDS Temple and the couple had seven children together, including a full-term baby girl, who was stillborn. Dale and Jean opened their home to many other kids providing their unconditional love and support.



Dale was a hardworking man with an unparalleled work ethic who was always willing to lend a hand to his family, friends, neighbors, and even complete strangers. He enjoyed working, traveling, and spending time with his family. He built several of our family homes including his dream home in Layton, Utah. He taught his kids and grandkids how to work with their hands helping them with many home projects of their own. When Dale and Jean retired, they sold their home and traveled the nation chasing the sun on new highways always seeking a new adventure. Dad never wanted to take the same road twice. Their travels always included visiting family, friends, and new friends they met along the way.



His family and friends will always remember him as a person of integrity. Dad was a straight shooter; you could always count on the truth unless he was pulling your leg; which he did quite often. He had the Johns gene of relentless teasing and joking. He enjoyed having a good time with love and laughter in the room. He also gave the best hugs! We will miss his craftsmanship, map reading, teasing, cake dunking, and the list goes on, but most of all his hugs, kisses and I love you's.



A celebration of life will be held at on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Union Grill, 315 24th St Ogden, Utah All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale's life.



The family would like to thank his children Russell and Melanie for taking care of our loving father so he could remain comfortable at home with the love of his life and Hospice of the Valley for answering our numerous questions, phone calls, and constant support.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to support Suicide Awareness if you would like to make a donation.





Published by Legacy from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.