Dale Tash
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1933
DIED
December 6, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United Methodist Church
Dale Tash's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc in Salem, IN .

Published by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc
GUEST BOOK
