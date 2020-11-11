Menu
Dale Wignall
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1946
DIED
November 6, 2020
Dale Wignall's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond in Hammond, IN .

Published by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
7051 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, Indiana
Nov
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
7051 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, Indiana
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
November 11, 2020