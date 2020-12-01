Dale Wilcox's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home in Kansas City, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dale in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home website.
Published by Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
