Dalene Buchanan Kealamakia, age 79 of Farmington, Utah passed away on October 21, 2020 in Layton, Utah after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was in the company of her two children when she graduated from this mortal life.



Dalene was born April 29, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Dale and Norma (Jemmett) Buchanan. As the oldest child and only daughter, she helped cook meals during the harvest on their wheat farm near Iona, Idaho. She was a dedicated student and a cheerleader at Bonneville High School where she graduated in 1959. She continued her studies at Ricks College in Rexburg, ID, Utah State in Logan, UT and ultimately completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation at the University of Hawaii in 1965.



While attending the University of Hawaii she found great joy dancing in a hula group. She also learned to play the ukulele. She was enamored by the Hawaiian people and their culture, which became part of her identify and a life-long passion for her. Dalene met her husband Thomas Kealamakia in Hawaii during an LDS singles activity. They were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple in 1967. Dalene and Tom settled down in Farmington, Utah where they raised their two children, Melanie and Thomas.



Dalene enjoyed working as a librarian and as a sales consultant for Deseret Book through her career. She was an avid reader and had a special affinity for studying history. She had a fascination for the Civil War and read much literature on the topic. She took great pride in her Scottish ancestry and spent countless hours researching her lineage.



She had a passion for dance that began at an early age that continued into her 70's. In addition to Hula, she enjoyed many years of Ballet and Irish dance classes. Dalene and her daughter Melanie participated in dance at Bountiful School of Ballet and LaRae's Dance Unlimited.



Dalene was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her testimony of Christ helped her to endure the trials of life. She enjoyed working in the nursery, serving as the Cultural Refinement Teacher in the Relief Society, and being the Ward Librarian.



She fully gave her heart to her family and it brought her incredible joy. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. Anyone who knew Dalene could clearly see the light of Christ shining within her as she sought to serve others and put them first in her life. Although soft spoken, she had an infectious smile, a delightful giggle, and a gracious spirit. "Sweet" was the most common adjective people used to describe her. There are no words to convey how much we will miss Dalene and the sincere love we felt from her.



Dalene is survived by her children Melanie Whitehead, Thomas D. Kealamakia (Heather); 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and her brother Thomas Buchanan (Ann). She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Farmington Cemetery, 500 S. 200 E., Farmington, Utah. Dalene's favorite color was blue. If you would like, feel free to wear something blue in memory of her. If you will be joining us at the cemetery, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.