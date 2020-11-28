Dallas Buhr's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dallas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foust Funeral Home website.
Published by Foust Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.