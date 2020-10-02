Dallas Read Simpson, 82, of Hooper, Utah, took his last breath Saturday, September 26, 2020.



He was born in Ogden, Utah on June 27, 1938, to Wallace Wayne Simpson and Verda C. Read Simpson. His brothers are Russell, Clint, and Klair, all of which preceded Dallas in death. He spent his childhood in Hooper before moving with his family to Nyssa, Oregon to farm.



He attended Nyssa High School, where he met and married Carrol Anne Lundy. Before divorcing they had four children, Michelle DeLaMare, Scott (Claudia) Simpson, Dana (Scott) Lee, David (Kim) Simpson. Dallas then returned to the Ogden area where he met and married Connie Jean Anderson on September 29, 1963. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple on October 13, 1972. They had three children together, Brett Simpson (deceased), Shanna Roueche (deceased) and Tryge (Tammy) Simpson.



He was employed at Weber State University as a Campus Carpenter for 50+ years before retiring.



He returned to live in his beloved Hooper in 1976. He was an avid snowmobiler and could be found in the mountains "side-hilling" and blazing new trails as often as possible. When the snow was gone, he turned to his love of motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs. Dallas loved the outdoors and was always willing to go riding, camping, boating etc. He always had a "project" vehicle or two in his cherished garage.



Dallas was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various callings faithfully throughout his life.



Including his children and loving wife, Dallas leaves behind 22 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Hooper Cemetery.



