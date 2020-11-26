Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dallas Toungett
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1933
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Dallas Toungett's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dallas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
2951 US 43 North, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.