Damian Gomez
1976 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1976
DIED
November 26, 2020
Damian Gomez's passing at the age of 44 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
