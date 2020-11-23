Menu
Damien Westfield
1984 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1984
DIED
November 22, 2020
Damien Westfield's passing at the age of 35 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Stockton, CA .

Published by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
640 N California Street, Stockton, California 95202
Funeral services provided by:
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
