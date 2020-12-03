Menu
Damon Sneed
1974 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1974
DIED
November 29, 2020
Damon Sneed's passing at the age of 46 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici in Ludowici, GA .

Published by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00p.m. - 11:00p.m.
Howard Funeral Home
57 Oak St NW, Ludowici, Georgia 31316
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howard Funeral Home
57 Oak St NW, Ludowici, Georgia 31316
Funeral services provided by:
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
