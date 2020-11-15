Menu
Dan Massingill
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1946
DIED
November 14, 2020
Dan Massingill's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville, TX .

Published by Lacy Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
approximately 10 miles east of Hamilton, Texas, on the north side of Texas Hwy 36, Hamilton County, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Lacy Funeral Home
