Dan Newell
1959 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1959
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Navy
Dan Newell's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wright Cemetery
West Turkey Creek Road, Stroh, Indiana 46747
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
