Dana Clements
1981 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1981
DIED
November 19, 2020
Dana Clements's passing at the age of 39 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley in Baxley, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Swain Funeral Home
1632 Hatch Pkwy North, Baxley, Georgia 31513
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
