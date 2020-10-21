Dana Lyn Powell peacefully left this mortal life on Thursday, October 15 after a very short battle with cancer. She left her husband, 8 children, and 24 grandchildren in shock and with a house full of preschool supplies. Dana taught preschool for 40 years and could be seen in Huntington Beach daily strolling to and from the park with the children she cared for and a stroller prepared for any scenario, including a baseball bat for any less than friendly dogs that may approach. Her own 8 children often wondered who she loved more, her own kids or her preschool children.

From the time Dana and Carl were married in 1978 Mom lovingly packed Dad's lunches and tolerated, even sometimes reciprocated, his endless pranks. In the last few years of her life as her Parkinson's disease progressed Mom's slurred, quiet speech combined with Dad's hearing struggles made for quite the comical pair. Their tag team, good cop/bad cop method of raising 8 children produced confident adults who love their parents and miss their mother.

Mom always had a baby in her arms as she dutifully served as home base for hide and go seek in the dark. She loved her springer spaniels dearly and tolerated a host of her children's pets, who were kept alive for as long as possible. She was a connoisseur of crafts and sculptor of clay figurines.

Dana had a deep passion for killing house plants and using copious amounts of bleach. As a result her children, and Dana herself, could always be spotted with bleach spots on their clothing and a sanitary aroma. Mom was happy to help you diagnose any ailment and spent an unfair amount of time in the emergency room with her children. If you were ever in need of an antibiotic Mom would gladly consult her personal pharmacy.

Mom engineered the now famous avocado toast and was never given her due credit, however none of her children wish to give her any praise for the powdered milk they were forced to drink throughout their lifetime. She was well prepared for any catastrophe…all you had to do was reach under your bed to access your one year supply of lipton recipe soup mix.

Dana lived a life of devotion to her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and always followed the Prophet… and Glenn Beck. As a dedicated scriptorian no religious texts in her home were left unmarked. She was constantly in the service of others and thus always in a white apron. That white apron served as her uniform while helping at weddings, funerals, church events, children's birthday parties, and dinners for all the kids in the neighborhood who happened to be in her home when the street lights came on.

She will be greatly missed by her friends, vast extended family, Sister, grandchildren, children, and Husband. We take great courage and comfort in her example of a life well lived. We are reassured that her reunion with her mother and grandparents has been very sweet and are grateful for the promise of an eternal family and knowledge we will see her again one day.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Island Fox Ward, 3261 S Village Parkway, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment-Lehi Cemetery.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.