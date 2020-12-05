Menu
Dane Lewis
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1956
DIED
November 19, 2020
Dane Lewis's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home in Pleasant Unity, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home website.

Published by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Greensburg Location
516 Stanton at Green Streets, Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greensburg Location
516 Stanton at Green Streets, Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Stanton Church
612 S. Center Avenue, New Stanton, Pennsylvania 15672
Funeral services provided by:
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
