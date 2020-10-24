Daniel Ray Beazer (Germ) of Clearfield, born February 12, 1948 passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Dan Was Born to Chad and Marilyn Gailey Beazer and has three brothers and one sister: Ronald, Douglas, Sandra (Larry) Strong, and James (Annette) Beazer. Dan grew up in Ogden and Syracuse and when he was a young teen, he delivered newspapers for the Standard -Examiner and won a trip to the Los Angeles area to visit Disneyland, Marineland, and Knotts Berry Farm.



At the age of 17, Dan decided that he wanted to be a Marine. So, he quit school and off he went. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1965 to 1971, with a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.



He was always immensely proud of his service and exceptionally proud to be a Vietnam Vet.



Dan did many odd jobs in his life including auto body and painting. He also worked at HAFB for several years as a truck driver, but retired when he was injured in a terrible accident.



Dan lived life on his own terms. He decided who he was going to be and was not easy to reform. He spoke his mind and cared for the underdog. Throughout his life he had many hardships and trials to overcome. His heart was broken at the death of his niece Jenny Lynn, who gave him the unconditional love he needed when he returned home after being away for many years. Not long after his retirement, he suffered a major stroke. Although he was crippled, he never gave up on life and never quit being Dan.



His hobbies in life were fishing, hunting, and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He loved visiting and going to dinner with family and friends, but his greatest love was spending time with his kids and grandchildren. Dan loved sharing a home with his daughter Connie and her family.



Later in his life, Dan chose to reconnect with the church and became an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has a love for the Temple and spending time with the ward members of the Orchard Park Ward in Ogden. They showed him love, welcomed him, and accepted him for the man he was.



Dan is survived by his five children: Joshua Jay Johnson, Connie Amber King, Justin Daniel Beazer, and two daughters from a marriage early in his life. His grandchildren, Morgan Johnson, Linnell, Aiden Baker, Justice Beazer, Mireya Beazer, Kylee Beazer, Kasey DeHerrera, Derek DeHerrera, Mackenzie DeHerrera, and Kayson King. His great-grandchildren, Taydem and Castlynn and lots of nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two nieces, Jenny Lynn Strong and Nichole Beazer.



We need to specially thank Torrie Black; she was Dan's special friend and contributed so much to his quality of life. She often took him to lunch and to his many doctors' appointments. Whatever and whenever he needed, she was always there. He absolutely adored her and she him.



Also, a special thank you to Applegate Home Health for their caring service to him.



Dan was loved by more than he even realized and will be missed by all.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluff dale, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.