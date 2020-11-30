Menu
Daniel Bute
1951 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1951
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Illinois
Daniel Bute's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ottawa Funeral Home in Ottawa, IL .

Published by Ottawa Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ottawa Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Dan Bute helped me some years ago when I needed his expert advice. I will always appreciate what he did for me.
Katie E.
November 29, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Janie may Danny be in the arms of your Mom and Dad. God Bless all of you.
Monica Kinkade
Friend
November 25, 2020
I respected Dan more than most people. He was honest genuine and didn't always filter which he said, but he spoke the truth. Even though I didn't see him that much in the courtroom; he showed so much about justice (and believe it or not, compassion) that I used in my profession.
Rod Verdine
Rodney Verdine
November 25, 2020
Troy Fleming
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sorry to read about Dan. Played a lot of baseball with Dan when we were growing up in Streator at Sherman Park. My condolences to Dan's family.
RIP
Mark Yannello
Friend
November 24, 2020