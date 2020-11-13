Menu
Daniel Cline
1974 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1974
DIED
November 11, 2020
Daniel Cline's passing at the age of 46 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield in Fairfield, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield website.

Published by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
203 South Main, Fairfield, Iowa 52556
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Iowaville Cemetery
Hwy 16, Selma, Iowa 52558
Funeral services provided by:
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
