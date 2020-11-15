Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Cousino
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1954
DIED
November 11, 2020
Daniel Cousino's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reeb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Amboy Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Reeb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Haven’t seen Danny in awhile but was reminiscing about when he used to come in the salon he was always full of jokes made the whole salon laugh I’m so sad he fought so hard and went through a lot of pain he truly was a fighter. You will be missed Danny I’m sure your in heaven and out of pain telling all your jokes in heaven ❤
Debbie Grabowski
Friend
November 14, 2020