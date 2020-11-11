Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Funtez-Valdez
1960 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1960
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Daniel Funtez-Valdez's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Rockford, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
3004 11th Steet, Rockford, Illinois 61107
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
3004 11th Steet, Rockford, Illinois 61107
Funeral services provided by:
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.