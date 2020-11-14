Menu
Daniel Grzywinski
1967 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1967
DIED
November 9, 2020
Daniel Grzywinski's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garr Funeral Home website.

Published by Garr Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503
Nov
14
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503
Garr Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My brother.>>. My friend.>>>
toby Shaffer
Friend
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Lilley
Friend
November 13, 2020
Amy,

I am so sorry to hear about Dan. I haven't seen you guys in years but remember all the fun back in the day. He was always a great guy and remember him always being a great big brother to you.

May Dan rest in peace.

Deb Cross
Deb Cross
Family
November 13, 2020
Rest In Peace brother...
Brian Nowosielski
Friend
November 13, 2020
Rest in Peace Chopper Dan. You were honestly one of the kindest, big-hearted people I had ever had the pleasure to meet. Sympathy and prayers to the family of Dan.
Daria M Marnella
November 13, 2020