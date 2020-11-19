Menu
Daniel Harmon
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1952
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Moose Lodge
Daniel Harmon's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beggs Funeral Home in Lincolnton, GA .

Published by Beggs Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton
200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Georgia 30817
Beggs Funeral Home
