Daniel Hawkins's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel website.
Published by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.