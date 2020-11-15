Menu
Daniel Hawkins
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1955
DIED
November 8, 2020
Daniel Hawkins's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel website.

Published by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.