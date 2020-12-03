Menu
Daniel Hirsch
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1945
DIED
November 21, 2020
Daniel Hirsch's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ambrose Funeral Home in Lansdowne, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Ambrose Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lansdowne
2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd, Lansdowne, Maryland 21227
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, Maryland 21075
Ambrose Funeral Home
