Daniel Holland
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
Daniel Holland's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
210 Long Creek Church Rd, Dallas, North Carolina 28034
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
