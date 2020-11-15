Age 63, of Bethel Park (Beechview), passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. Devoted husband of 24 years to Marianne (Scovron) Hurley; loving father to Ben, Danny (Stephanie) Pace, Melanie (Mike) Papp, and Henry; cherished son of the late Eugene and Edith Hurley; treasured brother to Edie (Chuck) Stoker and Mike (Teresa) Hurley. Preceded in death by brothers James and Butch Dew, Pat Hurley, and sister, Virginia Bigelow. Loved by many nieces and nephews and known to friends as Monk, The Hulk, or Big Dan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave, Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Monday and Tuesday 2-4PM and 6-8PM. A blessing service will take place at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18 at 10AM. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view all contributions at www.beinhauer.com.
All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.