Daniel W. Judkins, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born January 19, 1941, in Haverhill, MA.



He married Gloria Rebecca "Becky" Smith on January 16, 1965, in Hartford, CT.



Surviving are three children: son Daniel P. Judkins, son Wesley G. Judkins, and daughter Elizabeth C. Wells. He has three brothers: David Judkins (deceased), Ralph M. Judkins, and Richard G. Judkins. He has 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist Ogden Utah Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



Services will be live-streamed here under Daniel's obituary after 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.