Daniel Glenwood Larrabee, son of Lois and Jerry, ended his battle with suffering and pain on August 22nd, 2020. Brother of Debbie, Tami, Traci, Robert and Randy, Dan was a fierce family man who always saw the best in those he loved. And always served others before himself. For a man who centered his life in service, his legacy lives on through the selfless acts of those he taught. The First and last lesson Dan taught was not to give up, for in his life he always did everything in his power to make a dark day bright. His effort to change bad situations to good ones led to changes in the lives of dialysis patents everywhere. And that began by strapping medical equipment to a raft and braving white water rapids in the spirit of reclaiming a love for life.

Leading by example Dan was a loyal scout, an expert engineer, a carpenter, Vintage VW lover, and fierce friend. Dan loved his faith, and did all he could

to spread his love for the lord in his daily life, and due to his efforts, millions of faithful Latter-day Saints received church broadcasts. Dan loved going big with creative projects and loved to make others smile with his antics.

Dan leaves himself behind in the hearts and minds of his two children Jake and Maddie. And rejoins his son Ben, his sister Debbie, and his brother Randy. The force is with Dan as he continues on as he did in life, boldly going. For he believed "the needs of the many, outweigh the needs of the few- or the one."





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.