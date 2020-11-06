Of North Braddock, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Beloved son of Elaine (Iandiorio) McGovern and the late Daniel McGovern.



Brother of Michael (Pamela Cashdollar) McGovern.



Father of Vincent McGovern.



Cousin of Lucia (Don Kaecher) Conn, Edward (Eileen) Iandiorio, and James Iandiorio.



Also survived by his extended family in Las Vegas.



Dan was a 1978 graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. He worked as a draftsman for Dravo in the city of Pittsburgh. Dan was also employed as a fitness trainer for the Edgewood Tennis and Fitness and for the PPG Paints Arena, formerly Console Energy Center.



There will be no visitation or service.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.





