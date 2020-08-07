Of North Versailles, age 59, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



Danny was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ellen Milne and his brothers, George and Bob Milne.



Loving father of Danial Milne, Harley Cammack and Melanie Whatley.



Dear brother of Cheryl Barry, John, Gary and Jimmy Milne and Pam Ricciuti.



Special uncle to many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.



Good friend of Skinny Mike.



Danny was known for his love of family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest with no regrets, as he spent everyday as if it was his last.



Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-7pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Blessing service will be held on Monday at 12 noon.



Danny will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.