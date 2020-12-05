Daniel Morin's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, July 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Michaud Funeral Home in Saint Agatha, ME .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Michaud Funeral Home website.
Published by Michaud Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
