Daniel Smith's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
