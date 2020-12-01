Menu
Daniel Smith
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1938
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Daniel Smith's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Puetts Chapel UMC Cemetery
RIP Dan. God bless you!❤
Diane Burrell
Friend
November 30, 2020