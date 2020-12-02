Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Smolin
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1962
DIED
November 29, 2020
Daniel Smolin's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daniel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.