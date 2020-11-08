Daniel Haslam Summers, 40, passed away suddenly November 4, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born February 2, 1980 to Stephen and Claudia Summers in Salt Lake City, Utah. Daniel attended Brighton High School. He married Camie Losee November 5, 2013 in Provo, Utah.
Danny's early years were spent in Cottonwood Heights where he attended Bella Vista Elementary, Butler Middle, and Brighton High School. Danny was a loving soul and had the bluest eyes and the greatest smile which meant he was up to something mischievous.
Dannie was married to Camie Losee and together had a son Finnegan. Danny loved being a father to Finn. Finn was Danny's entire world.
Danny was handed a hard life and struggled. Danny's light burned brighter and hotter than most people and unfortunately faster than we hoped.
Danny will be missed and Never Forgotten. We love you Bubs and we take solace that you are at peace reunited with Mom, Dad and Jon.
Danny is survived by his wife Camie; his son Finnegan; brother Brad (Susie) Summers, sister Lisa (Dave) Waits; and brother Josh (Jennifer) Summers.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Claudia Summers and brother John Summers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com
If anyone is struggling with substance abuse, please seek help..1-800-662-HELP (4537) is a National Help lLne for those seeing help.
Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.