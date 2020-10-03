On Wed Sept 30th, 2020, Daniel Leigh Terry, loving father, step-father and husband, suddenly passed away at McKay Dee Hosp, during emergency surgery, at the age of 39. Daniel was born on July 15th, 1981, in Ogden, UT, to Kurt and LaRae Terry. He attended OHS, WSU and UofU where he received his Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and was a Process Improvement Specialist.



He is an Eagle Scout and served an LDS Mission to Hamburg, Germany. Daniel loved being a father, taking his family camping in their motorhome, skiing, snowmobiling, boating, watching UFC and being outdoors. He was known for his quick wit, joking personality and infectious laugh.



He is survived by wife, Tara Troxell, stepson Dominic, 13, Jagger, 5, Kimber, 3 and dog, Boomer. He is brother to Alicia Terry, Angella Fox and Krista Devaney.



A viewing for friends and family will be held on Mon Oct 5, 2020 from 11am-12:30pm at Myers Mortuary in Ogden. Memorial Services, for family, to follow.



