Daniel Thompson
1996 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1996
DIED
November 19, 2020
Daniel Thompson's passing at the age of 24 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa website.

Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Aikens Funeral Home Chapel
2708 E Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33610
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Aikens Funeral Home Chapel
2708 E Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33610
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
