Daniel Trader
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1949
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
st. joseph church
Daniel Trader's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Perman Funeral Home
923 Saxonburg Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15223
Nov
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
342 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15215
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
