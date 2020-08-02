Daniel Myron Wheatley, Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired), 91, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Legacy Village in Provo, Utah.



Dan was born August 8, 1928 in Brigham City, Utah, son of Dagmar Carolyn Jensen and George H. Wheatley.



He attended Honeyville Elementary, Box Elder JHS, and graduated from Box Elder HS. He studied civil engineering at Utah State Agriculture College. Dan was a member of the track team and Air Force ROTC. It was there that he met his sweetheart LaNae (Mills) and on October 4, 1951, they were sealed in the Logan Temple.



While stationed in Louisiana, he earned a master's degree (organizational behavior) from LA Tech University.



He honorably served his country for 28 years, including tours of duty in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Air Force February 28, 1980. Because of the Air Force transfers, Daniel and LaNae traveled to many parts of the world. They continued this love of travel (primarily to visit their children and grandchildren!) in retirement. Special Air Force assignments included: liaison officer with the United States 7th Air Force and the Republic of Vietnam, Base Commander at Pease AFB, NH, and Westover AFB, MA.



Other employment opportunities included, educator at South Ogden Jr. High School, Intermountain Indian School, and Job Corps. Dan was a professional rodeo bull rider, construction superintendent, real estate agent, and Texas Refinery Corp. rep.



He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities: Scoutmaster, Bishopric Counselor, Branch President (Crete, Greece), Elders Quorum President, Ogden Temple ordinance worker, Group Leader (Turkey and Vietnam), et al.



With his family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, running, genealogy, golfing, bowling, gardening, riding horses. He traveled to all 50 states and many countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Japan, England and Denmark. Daniel enjoyed reading maps, western novels and scriptures. He also officiated softball and basketball.



He was an active member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers.



Surviving are his children: Myron (Deborah) Wheatley; Dawain (Susan) Wheatley; Maury Wheatley; Durrell (Sue) Wheatley; Micah (Dayna) Wheatley; Lucinda (Scott) Woodland; Dennis (Heidi) Wheatley; 31 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and sister Peggy Marlene Wheatley (Rodney) Nelson.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, wife LaNae, great-grandson Colt Woodland, two brothers and three sisters.



The family extends special thanks to the Legacy Village of Provo, Encompass Hospice and Brigham City 6th Ward.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. Services will be private: family by invitation only. Those wishing to view the services can, via live stream, on Daniel's Obituary web page (at same time as funeral service).



A public viewing will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary.



Interment will be in the Call's Fort Cemetery in Honeyville, UT with Military Honors accorded.



Due to COVID-19 the family will require masks and social distancing.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.