Of Penn Hills, age 71, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Beloved husband of Linda (Hickey) Wykoff, who recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together.



Loving father of Allison (Adam Kamm) Wykoff of NC and Drew Wykoff of Penn Hills.



Born the son of the late DeVere Joseph and the late Catherine Wykoff.



Cherished brother of the late David (surviving spouse, Mary) Wykoff and the late Sandra Wykoff.



Adored uncle of Denise Wykoff, Caitlin (Daniel) Stritmatter, and Stephanie (Kurt) O'Neill.



Also survived by countless friends and co-workers.



Dan was a sales representative for Penstan Plumbing Supply, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. He was also a licensed PIAA volleyball official who refereed for the Golden Triangle Chapter. Dan was an avid golfer and loved watching all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially Pitt basketball and football. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.



There will be no visitation or service.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.



Memorial Contributions in Dan's name may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101,





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.