Daniel Zheng
1996 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1996
DIED
November 8, 2020
Daniel Zheng's passing at the age of 23 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
