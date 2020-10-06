Dannie R. Williams



Dannie R. Williams at the age of 83 passed away peacefully at his home in Layton UT on October 2, 2020.



Dan was born on November 18, 1936 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to John (Jack) Williams and Frances Margaret Patty.



Dan served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired after 20 years as a SSGT.



Dan went to Stevens-Henager College and graduated with an associate degree.



Dan married the love of his life Karen C. Williams on May 3, 1963 in Ogden UT.



After retiring from the service, he worked at Scotts a ski product manufacturer that he enjoyed telling stories about. He then went on to work at Hill Air Force Base as an Electronic Technician for PMEL as a contractor for 20+ years and finally retired for good.



Dan was able to travel through his military life to some places overseas like Germany, the Philippines and Japan, He lived in several states throughout his life such as Arkansas, California, New York, New Mexico, but chose Utah to be his final home.



Dan grew up as Catholic and attended Catholic school until high school. but was later baptized in to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years Karen Carma (Phipps) Williams, his four children Michael and Nery Williams, Michelle (Williams) and Jeffery Holliday, Dani (Williams) and Greg Meyer, and Cynthia (Williams) and Eddie Visich. He has 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He also has a sister Rebecca Squyres.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) and Frances Margaret (Patty) Williams, his brother James Richard Williams and grandson Adam Jon Heulitt.



Dan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed guns, diecast cars, music and reading. He loved to go shooting, camping, watching old westerns in black and white, and just hanging out on the couch with either his dogs or cats.



Graveside services for close friends and family will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.