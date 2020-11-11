Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Danny Cracknell
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1951
DIED
November 8, 2020
Danny Cracknell's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Michigan City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Danny in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Church of God
2020 E. Lincolnway Ave., LaPorte, Indiana 46350
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Church of God
2020 E. Lincolnway Ave., LaPorte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.