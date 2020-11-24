Menu
Danny Daniels
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1958
DIED
November 21, 2020
Danny Daniels's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Conway Funeral Home in Cresco, IA .

Published by Conway Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
715 Highway 52, Preston, Minnesota 55965
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Funeral Home
